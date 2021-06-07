Justin Bieber has tapped Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Ludacris for the remix of his single “Peaches.” The new version arrives after the singer performed “Somebody” at the 2021 Juno Awards, where he took home the award for Pop Album of the Year for his 2020 release Changes.

Bieber, Snoop, and Usher teased the star-studded remix with a back-and-forth on Twitter. Snoop playfully asked Bieber, “Where u been,” with Bieber asking if the rest of his collaborators were “around tonight.”

“Peaches,” which is off Bieber’s latest album Justice, debuted at No. 1 in March and helped score both Daniel Caesar and Givēon their first chart-topping hit. Justice also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, moving 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Bieber is set to hit the road in 2022 for his Justice World Tour, which begins in mid-February in San Diego and runs through June with stops scheduled for Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and many more cities across North America. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” he said of the tour. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

You can listen to the remix of “Peaches” below via YouTube and grab it on other streaming services here.