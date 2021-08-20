Skrillex and Justin Bieber may have another hit on their hands.

At midnight Friday, the frequent collaborators released their “Don’t Go” record assisted by Don Toliver. The song was accompanied by an official music video that was teased on the artists’ Instagram accounts earlier this week. It was at that time that fans got their first taste of the collaboration, which features co-production by ATL’s HARV.

“Don’t Go” continues Skrillex and the Biebs’ long list of collaborations. The two previously connected on 2015 tracks “Where Are Ü Now,” “I’ll Show You,” “The Feeling,” and “Children,” as well as “2 Much,” “Somebody,” and “Loved By You” off Bieber’s 2021 album, Justice.

“To be honest, before I even worked with Justin Bieber, in that era, I didn’t really pay attention to pop music that much and I wasn’t really paying attention to what was current and relevant and I knew his music and I knew who he was and stuff that,” Skrillex told Zane Lowe ahead of the song’s release. “... The thing about Justin is if you’ve ever been in the studio with him or seen videos, he’s one of the most talented people in the whole planet so, for me, getting to work with people of that talent always pushes me to do new things. I mean, I don’t if I answered the question. I definitely feel the shift with the first record we did and all that stuff, and I’m just happy to be a part of inspiring people.”

You can stream “Don’t Go” now on Apple Music and Spotify, and check out its official video via YouTube above.

Bieber is now gearing up for his Vegas Weekender, a three-day event that includes live performances and curated activities by the Grammy-winning artist. The festivities will take place from Oct. 7-10.