Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new track “Just Look Up” last week, and now the two have shared a live performance video for the song.

Taken from the soundtrack for Adam McKay’s new dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which debuted on Netflix on Friday, “Just Look Up” is a grandiose ballad about the end of the world. The two came together for a gorgeous live performance of the track, and the clip even includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters from the film as they watch on.

Director McKay recently showered Grande, who acts in the film alongside Cudi and the rest of the stacked cast, with a lot of praise. In a clip that circulated on Twitter, McKay revealed that she actually sang the track live when they shot the scene in which she performs it. “Every single take that we shot, she sang it live from beginning to end,” he said. “It was an incredible thing.”

Grande retweeted the clip, and made it clear she enjoyed working with him. “I just love Adam so much,” she wrote. “What an insanely brilliant, brilliant, kind, incredible human being. Seriously. Such a special thing to have been even a tiny part of, I am so so excited and honored and grateful!”

Following the release of the track, Kid Cudi recently revealed that his album Man on the Moon III was officially certified gold. He highlighted that it was his first solo gold record since 2013’s Indicud, and told his followers to “stick with it” because he’s “proof u can rise from the ashes.”

“MAN ON THE MOON 3 IS OFFICIALLY GOLD!!!” wrote Cudi on Twitter. “I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU!!! GOD IS GOOD!!! … Y’all don’t understand. I haven’t had a solo gold album in YEARS. Since Indicud. 2013. Never be discouraged. Keep ragin forward. Stick w it. Never give up. I am proof u can rise from the ashes.”

Watch the “Just Look Up” performance video above.