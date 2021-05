A new edition of Juice WRLD’s debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance has been released to celebrate the project’s third anniversary. The album originally dropped back on May 23, 2018.

The new anniversary version features two additional track, “734” and the much discussed remix of “Lucid Dreams” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Take a listen to the new version of Goodbye & Good Riddance via Spotify and check out the visualizers for the two new tracks above and below.