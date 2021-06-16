North London rapper Jordy, a member of the rising rap/art collective Vibbar, has unleashed his debut EP, SMH, boasting a sole feature from Elt Cheekz and production from New Machine, Jojo Mukeza and Midnight Phunk. The seven-track project sees Jordy touch a range of topics, such as relationships, mental health, equality, and perception of one’s self. It’s an immersive listen right the way through, taking you deep inside the mind of this young talent.

Jordy, who has collabs with the likes of Kojey Radical and Jme under his belt, steps out of his comfort zone on the track “Feel Right Now”, a rap-singing effort with a feel-good, Amapiano-tinged backdrop. Previously released single “Cherry B” wows with its catchy hook, infectious flows and memorable flute sections laced into the beat, while “Therapist” is a reflective exploration of Jordy’s current mental state; self-consciousness, depression and anxiety are just a few things he opens up about on the fittingly downtempo production.

Even though we’ve only reached the halfway point of the year, SMH stands as one of the most solid outings to come from the UK rap scene. “This EP is my baby,” says Jordy. “The very first of many! Thank you for waiting. Now, play it loud and enjoy.”

You heard him...