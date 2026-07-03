Jordy

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Two frames of a person with obscured face, upper with scribbles, lower holding a striped object, with text "JORDY" and "SNM"
Music

Jordy Wraps Up Three-Letter Trilogy With ‘SNM’ EP

Concluding a series started in 2021 with ‘SMH’.

James Keith858 days ago
Music

Jordy Declares It The Summer Of Love With New Project ‘The Love Ting’

The new eight-track EP follows a handful of singles and a romance-themed web series of the same name.

James Keith1080 days ago
jordy kmt ep jordy kmt epjordy kmt ep jordy kmt ep
Music

Jordy Returns With New 6-Track EP ‘KMT’ f/ Wretch 32, Elt Cheekz

We got our first tastes of the EP with “Enemies” and “Peak!”, and to celebrate the project’s release he also released its third single, “Forty Acres”.

James Keith1514 days ago
jordy peak visuals jordy peak visuals jordy peak visuals
Music

Premiere: Jordy Preps ‘KMT’ EP With Bittersweet “PEAK!” Visuals

Released May 25, it looks as if the new EP will be another exercise in genre-hopping fluidity from the multi-talented Vibbar and Filthy Fellas mainstay.

James Keith1522 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2022
Music

24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022

New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.

Joseph JP Patterson1639 days ago
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Jordy (credit: Instagram)
Music

Jordy Shares Visuals For Amapiano-Tinged Rap Cut "Feel Right Now"

Jordy continues to prove why he’s among the most creative and forward-thinking rappers in the UK scene, and the “Feel Right Now” video is a true testament to...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
jordy
Music

Vibbar Rapper Jordy Lays Himself Bare On Debut Solo Project 'SMH'

Even though we’ve only reached the halfway point of the year, SMH stands as one of the most solid outings to come from the UK rap scene. “This EP is my baby.”

Niall Smith1857 days ago

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