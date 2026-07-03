Latest Stories
Jordy Wraps Up Three-Letter Trilogy With ‘SNM’ EP
Concluding a series started in 2021 with ‘SMH’.
Jordy Declares It The Summer Of Love With New Project ‘The Love Ting’
The new eight-track EP follows a handful of singles and a romance-themed web series of the same name.
Jordy Returns With New 6-Track EP ‘KMT’ f/ Wretch 32, Elt Cheekz
We got our first tastes of the EP with “Enemies” and “Peak!”, and to celebrate the project’s release he also released its third single, “Forty Acres”.
Premiere: Jordy Preps ‘KMT’ EP With Bittersweet “PEAK!” Visuals
Released May 25, it looks as if the new EP will be another exercise in genre-hopping fluidity from the multi-talented Vibbar and Filthy Fellas mainstay.
24 UK Rappers To Watch In 2022
New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.
Jordy Shares Visuals For Amapiano-Tinged Rap Cut "Feel Right Now"
Jordy continues to prove why he’s among the most creative and forward-thinking rappers in the UK scene, and the “Feel Right Now” video is a true testament to...
Vibbar Rapper Jordy Lays Himself Bare On Debut Solo Project 'SMH'
Even though we’ve only reached the halfway point of the year, SMH stands as one of the most solid outings to come from the UK rap scene. “This EP is my baby.”