Latest Stories
Vibbar’s New Mission
With their latest project, ‘Gyal Thoughts’, currently doing the rounds, the London-based music collective—founded by rapper and content creator Poet—share their plans to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow...
Jordy Returns With New 6-Track EP ‘KMT’ f/ Wretch 32, Elt Cheekz
We got our first tastes of the EP with “Enemies” and “Peak!”, and to celebrate the project’s release he also released its third single, “Forty Acres”.
Poet’s In The Hot Seat In Vibbar’s New Video For “Boo Boo”
Returning to the 'You Should Be Here' tape released in August last year, Poet and the boys are back with cameo-heavy visuals for one of the key tracks.
Vibbar Rapper Jordy Lays Himself Bare On Debut Solo Project 'SMH'
Even though we’ve only reached the halfway point of the year, SMH stands as one of the most solid outings to come from the UK rap scene. “This EP is my baby.”
Vibbar And Ms Banks Nod To The '90s With Feel-Good Number "Capri Sun"
Sampling an unmistakable vocal from Gina Thompson's '90s R&B smash "The Things You Do".