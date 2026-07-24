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Latest Stories

Image via @halahjr94
Music

Vibbar’s New Mission

With their latest project, ‘Gyal Thoughts’, currently doing the rounds, the London-based music collective—founded by rapper and content creator Poet—share their plans to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow...

Emmanuel Onapa604 days ago
jordy kmt ep jordy kmt epjordy kmt ep jordy kmt ep
Music

Jordy Returns With New 6-Track EP ‘KMT’ f/ Wretch 32, Elt Cheekz

We got our first tastes of the EP with “Enemies” and “Peak!”, and to celebrate the project’s release he also released its third single, “Forty Acres”.

James Keith1522 days ago
Poet (credit: Zero Shub)
Music

Poet’s In The Hot Seat In Vibbar’s New Video For “Boo Boo”

Returning to the 'You Should Be Here' tape released in August last year, Poet and the boys are back with cameo-heavy visuals for one of the key tracks.

James Keith1651 days ago
jordy
Music

Vibbar Rapper Jordy Lays Himself Bare On Debut Solo Project 'SMH'

Even though we’ve only reached the halfway point of the year, SMH stands as one of the most solid outings to come from the UK rap scene. “This EP is my baby.”

Niall Smith1865 days ago
Ms. Banks
Music

Vibbar And Ms Banks Nod To The '90s With Feel-Good Number "Capri Sun"

Sampling an unmistakable vocal from Gina Thompson's '90s R&B smash "The Things You Do".

Tobi Oke2552 days ago
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