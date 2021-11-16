John Mayer appears to have responded to death threats in his Instagram DMs.

The alleged conversation between Mayer and the Taylor Swift fan, a 15-year-old named Alondra, takes place amid heightened attention on the Sob Rock singer following the release of Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album re-recording and her new 10-minute-version of track “All Too Well.” The track, which many fans think was written in reference to Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal, has fans anticipating the re-recording of track “Dear John” originally off Swift’s album Speak Now, which many believe to be about Mayer.

Still, even with several light Mayer-based memes, feedback directed toward the guitarist isn’t all playful, per Page Six. Alondra initially shared her alleged interaction with Mayer on TikTok, in a since removed clip, revealing that she told the singer to “choke on something” and demanded that he “answer me you bitch.” Well, it appears Mayer did.

“Hi Alondra, it’s John,” Mayer reportedly wrote. “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The Instagram user then responded, apologizing to the singer in a 30-second voice clip and saying that they don’t hope he dies.

“It’s okay. I wanted to understand,” Mayer seemingly responded. “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

After Alondra revealed that “nobody really thought you would see it or answer since you are famous and don’t interact with random people” and apologized once more, the images show Mayer telling her it was “100 percent okay” and asking her to “go forth and live happy and healthy.”

Complex has reached out to a representative for Mayer to confirm the authenticity of messages. While Red (Taylor’s Version) is projected to make a Billboard 200 No. 1 debut next week, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has yet to be announced with a release date.