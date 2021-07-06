Far-right radio personality Alex Jones was not pleased when Joe Budden called him a “KKK guy,” going on an angry rant on InfoWars and telling the rapper to “burn in hell,” before eventually taking that statement back.

The back-and-forth first kicked off when Budden noted that comedian Andrew Schultz interviewed Jones—who he called “KKK guy”—and Jones must’ve caught wind of the comment despite being banned from Twitter entirely.

Alex Jones goes off on Joe Budden for saying he’s a racist pic.twitter.com/32vVun2Hso — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 4, 2021

“You need to be slapped upside your dumbass head for your own good,” Jones said on his show. “I’m not saying I’m going to do that. My point is, what the hell’s your problem? You don’t even know who I am, but you get the talking point for trying to police things.’”