Harlem’s own Jim Jones recently partnered with eOne for ByrdGang Records, and he’s already giving the revamped roster shine on “Hip Hop,” a collaboration with Dyce Payso and Shoota. The music video for the single—which was directed by Shula the Don, Jones, and Will C—finds the trio mobbing Uptown, and includes cameos from Juelz Santana, Dave East, as well as fellow ByrdGang 2.0 members Fat Flee, Keen Streetz, Yellow Tapee, and Glit Jeezus.

“Hip-hop started out in the park,” Jones shared. “We’re just trying to restore the feeling with this video.”

Dyce Payso, who said working with Jones “feels like Michael Jordan + Kobe,” added of the video, “It was a block party feel. I never knew what it was like to experience everyone pulling up and showing love. It felt good.” As a student of the game, Payso explained, “I grew up watching Dipset and watched Jim build his own wave with ByrdGang. I always pictured myself being a part of that as a kid. I came to Jim with the idea of bringing it back and he believed in me enough to bring it back.”

Shoota shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Working with Jim is an always adventure, and a lesson… Making the track felt good within the current climate of music. We didn’t go with the typical cookie-cutter model and kept it real hip-hop. It was definitely fly to be able to shoot the video in the neighborhood where I grew up.”

He continued, “It feels good to be involved in this new project because I feel the original ByrdGang imprint didn’t get a chance to flourish the way it should have and it was cool to give it new life.”

Check out the video for “Hip Hop” above; the song is available on streaming services here. Jim Jones is set to join his Dipset crew for a Verzuz match against The LOX in August.