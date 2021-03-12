Jhené Aiko has released her debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) to streaming platforms for the first time as a celebration of the project’s 10-year anniversary. The singer self-released Sailing Soul(s) on March 16, 2011.

“The Sailing Soul(s) mixtape, that was the height of me going through all of this stuff,” Jhené told Complex in her cover story from 2014. “I’d just had my daughter and I was working at a vegan café and I wanted to do this mixtape, so I was recording after work. I just needed to release all my frustration and my heartache and pain. It’s [easier] for me to write about that type of stuff than [happiness].”

Set to arrive on DSPs on March 12, the moment also commemorates Aiko’s 33rd birthday and the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-nominated album Chilombo. Chilombo has earned three nominations for this year’s Grammy’s, for Album of the Year, Best Progressive R&B Album, and a nod for Best R&B Performance for her John Legend-featuring song “Lightning & Thunder.” Aiko is also set to host the 63rd annual Grammy® Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Chilombo became the biggest Billboard R&B debut from a female artist since Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade, with Chilombo peaking at No. 1 on the R&B chart twice in 2020.

Stream Sailing Soul(s) below.



