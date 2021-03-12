Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, putting an end to their two-year engagement, according to Page Six.

The two had been publicly spotted/photographed together as recently as a month ago in the Dominican Republic, while on the set of Lopez’s movie Shotgun Wedding.

Their wedding was postponed twice, but the same outlet reports it had been “back on track.” Still, this was apparently coming. “Miami sources were telling Page Six that the couple was on the rocks and headed for Splitsville,” reads the article. “A source familiar with A-Rod told us of the broken-up pair on Friday, ‘He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.’”

The news was confirmed by TMZ and Us Magazine.

The two had been in a relationship since at least March 2017 (when it was revealed publicly). Around that same time she talked about how they met on Ellen.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him,” she said back then. “He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’”

They were engaged after A-Rod popped the question in March 2019, and were set to get married in Italy in 2020 before the coronavirus de-railed that. Anyway, there should be no shortage of speculation, reckless or otherwise, about what happened. For now, here are their most recent social media posts that likely have nothing to do with their break-up (meaning they didn’t break-up when the public found out), but still:

