Jazz Cartier is back with a sultry new single, “Rock the Boat,” featuring West Coast rapper KYLE. He’s also announced the release date for The Fleur Print, his first album in three years.

On the made-for-summer track, the Toronto and L.A. artists shout-out the muses in their lives, while paying homage to the late princess of R&B, Aaliyah. “I see ya/Tippin like I’m T.I/Aaliyah/She rock the boat/Calling for Maria/I need ya/Drive me crazy like a fiat/No kia,” they sing on the hook.

Cartier tells Complex working on this track with KYLE expanded his musical vision. “This is one of my favourite songs I’ve made cause it allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and it felt good having KYLE come through and make it 100 times better,” he says.

The Fleur Print, which a press release describes as Cartier’s “most sonically diverse and fully realized body of work to date,” will drop September 10. The LP will be ten tracks long, and will mark the first time the Toronto rapper has welcomed guests on a record. He’s already released a couple of the tunes: “Two of Em” featuring Buddy and “Nothing 2 Me” featuring Cousin Stizz.

In the last week, Cartier dropped a couple other collabs with some fellow Canadians, linking up with with TOBi on “Woah” and producer Grandtheft on “B.I.G.”

“It’s been three years since Fleurever. I’ve definitely improved my rapping, song making, and overall craft and delivery. I also just like to have more fun this go-around,” Cartier told Complex in an interview earlier this year. “Because sometimes I just get too in my head, and overthink things. My best in the studio occurs when I have fun. So it’s a collection of me having the best time possible on all the records.”

The versatile rapper certainly hasn’t been resting on his laurels. In recent months, Jazz has also been working on a men’s skincare line called Petal Skincare. He’s also teamed up with Buddy to film a Diddy-produced chess show featuring Tinashe and D Smoke.

Listen to “Rock the Boat” above.