Jay-Z is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Notably, Jay’s induction comes on his first year of eligibility.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release on Wednesday. ““It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The 2021 Rock Hall performers class also includes The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, and Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl, the frontman for Foo Fighters, was previously inducted as part of Nirvana back in 2014.

To be eligible for induction, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years ago. Factors taken into consideration by the international voting body (comprised of more than 1,200 artists) include length and depth of career, body of work, and innovation and superiority in style and technique.

LL Cool J, who’s been nominated for the Hall on multiple occasions but has yet to make it to the final inductees class, is one of three artists being given the Musical Excellence Award this year. He’ll be honored in the special category alongside Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron will also be honored with the Early Influence Award, while Clarence Avant has been selected for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Footage from the ceremony will later air on HBO and be available to stream via HBO Max.