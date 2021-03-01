Jay-Z launched his cannabis line Monogram not too long ago, and now the brand is challenging national drug policy with a new awareness campaign.

On Monday, Monogram launched the campaign, which is heavily critical of the war on drugs, specifically when it comes to Black Americans. The campaign highlights the hypocrisy inherent in current cannabis regulations across the country, accompanied by stark portraits of those impacted by these antiquated laws. “The war on drugs worked, if systemic racism was the goal,” reads one of the posters from the campaign. “Weed is a federal crime, even in the states where sex with farm animals isn’t,” reads another.

“Cannabis laws are out of date and disproportionately cruel and punishing when compared to the rest of the legal code. We still don’t have proper regulation for texting and driving in Missouri, but staying home and smoking weed will get you locked up,” said Jay-Z in a statement. Last year, Jay also partnered with new cannabis company TPCO, and he announced that he hopes to “shape a brighter and [more] inclusive future” in regards to marijuana.

“I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market,” added Hov. “Far too often we forget that these are real people whose everyday lives and futures have been affected by this outdated legislature – people like Bryan Rone, who can no longer pursue a career in sales because of a cannabis-related conviction in 2003.”

Check out images from the campaign below.