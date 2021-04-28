Jay-Z must be feeling pretty good about at-home workouts after the announcement that he’s invested in Los Angeles-based fitness company LIT Method.

Hov’s Marcy Venture Partners—where he’s a co-founder alongside Jay Brown and Larry Marcus—is putting its coins in the brand, founded by Justin and Taylor Norris. Likely catching Jay’s eye, the company boasts its all-in-one “Strength Machine”: a pilates reformer, water rower, and resistance band training system featuring over 500 high-intensity, low-impact exercises. MVP and LIT did not reveal how much the investment was for.

“Justin and Taylor are tenacious and adaptive entrepreneurs with so much drive and passion,” commented Marcus, who said the LIT went along with MVP’s vision for funding accessibility in health and wellness. “Their engaging content, motivating style, and innovative equipment are a winning combination.”

Five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez also recently invested in the company, adding that “low-impact training prevents injuries” and “prehab is a necessity for pro athletes.”

“For me, it’s a natural fit to invest in something that is genuinely helping me and that I believe is the future of fitness,” Gonzalez shared.

In an interview with the Sunday Times last week to promote his Puma partnership, Hov spoke a bit about his legacy, saying he wants to be remembered alongside “the greats.”