Jay-Z has taken many things in his career, but one of those things is not baseball, which he reminded a fan of.

After Hov left the Roc Nation headquarters in New York City on Friday, he was swarmed by fans and asked to sign a few items on his way to the car, per HipHopDX. Of course, he was presented with the regular items: Some photos, a copy of The Black Album on LP and a copy of The Blueprint. But when a fan presented him with a baseball for his signature, Hov seemed a bit thrown off and politely turned her down.

“I don’t play baseball,” Hov said nodding his head “no.”

Despite some overenthusiastic fan interactions with celebrities recently, many seem to be handling the exchanges pretty well. Just last month, Justin Bieber wasn’t asked to sign any sports items, but a video went viral showing him as he kindly asked a group of fans to stop waiting outside of his apartment in New York City out of respect for his privacy.

“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” JB told them. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”