Seemingly out of nowhere, Jammer and Carns Hill have lifted the lid on a surprise new collaboration, “Nasty”, and it’s quite a thing to behold. A relentless storm of drums set against Jammer at the height of his powers, both producer and MC are on top form on this surprising but very welcome meeting of sounds.

Both Jammer and Carns Hill have been spreading their wings for a little while, experimenting with sounds far beyond the grime and drill ascribed respectively to them. For Jammer, that’s meant dipping into a broader palette of electronics and club sounds, while Carns has been working with R&B singer Tara Mills to create some of his most inventive and expressive work to date.

Jammer had been teasing the track on Instagram for a little while and thanks to his tongue-twisting flows and Carns Hill’s bone-cracking kick drums, fans instantly took the beat. Mercifully, the visuals soon followed and with them the full track.

Filmed out in Barcelona, fellow MC Reece West—who currently calls the Spanish city home—handles director duties, following Jammer round an apartment overlooking the Barca skyline for a one-shot, black-and-white, hyper-energetic treatment that fits the track’s energy perfectly.

Hit play on the video at the top and be prepared to hear this one everywhere.