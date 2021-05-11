Jack Harlow’s DJ has been indicted for his alleged role in a deadly nightclub shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month.

According to NBC affiliate WAVE 3, Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon—aka Ronnie Lucciano—has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to a May 1 shooting at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, where Harlow was celebrating Kentucky Derby weekend.

The incident, which was partially caught on camera, resulted in the death of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, who was working as a Vibes bartender when she was shot. Responding officers reportedly found Nash dead at the scene, and a second man who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cell phone footage of the shooting shows Harlow next to a stage when an altercation apparently breaks out between a woman and man. Gunshots are heard seconds later, and patrons are seen flocking toward the exit. Authorities have not provided any details on what may have lead to the shooting, but sources told WHAS 11 that Nash had confronted O’Bannon about his alleged involvement in a 2020 shooting that killed her friend Torre Cortez Foree.

“I think [Nash] may have reached out, hit him or something physical happened, but he shot her,” said Nash’s friend Brittany Black, who claimed to have received calls from others who witnessed the May 1 shooting. “He shot her in a club in front of hundreds of people and he walked right out as if nothing had happened.”

O’Bannon’s bond has been set at $500,000, and he’s expected to be arraigned Monday.

Harlow has not publicly commented on the shooting, but is scheduled to headline Preakness Live this Saturday alongside 2 Chainz and D-Nice.