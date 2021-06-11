After announcing his long-awaited new album earlier this month, Maryland rapper IDK has delivered another preview of the record with “Peloton.”

Named after the exercise equipment company of the same name, “Peloton” sees the rapper effortlessly switching between melodic vocals and more direct rapping. Over the colorful production—provided by IDK himself, CashMoneyAP, and YoungKio—IDK flexes his talents and showcases his penchant for crafting a memorable hook.

“Peloton” is taken from the rapper’s forthcoming album, USEE4YOURSELF, which follows his 2019 debut album Is He Real? and the 2020 collaborative tape IDK & Friends 2 (Basketball County Soundtrack). IDK previously previewed the record with “Shoot My Shot,” which saw him team-up with Offset for a self-directed video.

Listen to “Peloton” above, and look out for USEE4YOURSELF when it drops on July 9.