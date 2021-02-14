Ice Cube has long encouraged his fans to smoke some weed, but now folks can smoke his weed. This week, the Compton rapper launched his own cannabis line called Fryday Kush, inspired by his iconic movie Friday.

“Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff,” he wrote on Friday, announcing the launch of his marijuana brand via Instagram.

Ice Cube partnered up with the company Caviar Gold to produce Fryday Kush, which is available now in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

“From the man that needs no introduction – these infused cones & high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube,” the product description on Caviar’s website reads. The company is reportedly the only one in the marijuana industry to have a patented production process. “The unique proprietary process of adding 98% pure liquid THC to marijuana makes the strongest & highest quality flowers on Earth.”

Ice Cube’s strain contains 46.2 percent THC and 10.78 percent CBD, so you’ll be able to fly as high as Craig in the 1995 classic.

“I partnered with Caviar Gold, so you know Fryday Kush is the best,” Ice Cube wrote on Instagram. “Caviar Gold is the original infused & only patented cannabis brand on the market.”

With his new cannabis line, Ice Cube joins the ranks of other rappers like Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, who have invested in the marijuana industry over the past few years as more states move to legalize.