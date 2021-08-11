The nominees for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards are in.

Currently sponsored by Apple Music, The Ivor Novellos—named after the famed Welsh composer—have been running annually in varying capacities since 1956 and aims to award UK songwriting and composing talent.

Notable past winners include Soul II Soul frontman Jazzie B for the 2008 Inspiration Award, Lily Allen’s 2010 Songwriter Of The Year statuette, and Dave’s 2020 win for Best Contemporary Song with “Black”.

Harry Styles, Celeste and Pa Salieu lead the awards. Styles bagged three nominations, with Salieu and Celeste each receiving two nominations each. Out of the noms, surprising yet welcome head-turners included newcomer Kamal. for the Rising Star Award with Apple Music, fresh off of his masterful EP, War Outside.

Folk-pop star Arlo Parks and decorated drill don Headie One are both nominated in the Best Song Musically And Lyrically category. Arlo was selected for her track “Black Dog”, while Headie One and producer Fred Again were handpicked for “Gang”, from their critically-adored 2020 collab EP of the same name.

For Best Contemporary Song, Pa Salieu’s Mahalia collab, “Energy”, was selected. Future Utopia (aka Fraser T. Smith), Dave and Es Devlin’s conscious number, “Children Of The Internet”, received its flowers in this category too. In the Best Album category, Lianne La Havas’ soul-heavy, self-titled effort was selected, as was Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes’ jazz-focused What Kinda Music, and Pa Salieu’s UK rap scorcher, Send Them To Coventry.

The 66th Ivor Novello Awards is set to take place in London on September 21.

Check out the full list of nominess below.

Songwriter Of The Year:

AJ Tracey

Celeste

Jamie Hartman

Kamille

Kid Harpoon

Harry Styles

MNEK

Best Album:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

Pa Salieu – Send Them To Coventry

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes – What Kinda Music

Best Contemporary Song:

Dave & Fraser T Smith – “Children Of The Internet”

Ashnikko – “Daisy”

Pa Salieu – “Energy”

Rachel Chinouriri – “Give Me A Reason”

For Those I Love – “Top Scheme”

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

Arlo Parks – “Black Dog”

Headie One & Fred Again – “Gang”

Obongjayar – “God’s Own Children”

Marina – “Man’s World”

Celeste – “Stop This Flame”

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

Harry Styles – “Adore You” & “Watermelon Sugar”

Lewis Capaldi – “Before You Go” & “Someone You Loved”

Joel Corry & MNEK – “Head & Heart”

Best Original Film Score:

Calm With Horses – Blanck Mass

Four Kids And It – Anne Nikitin

Saint Maud – Adam Janota Bzowski

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton

Two By Two: Overboard! – Craig Stuart Garfinkle & Eimear Noone

Best Original Video Game Score:

Ghost of Tsushima – Ilan Eshkeri & Shigeru Umebayashi

Little Orpheus – Jessica Curry & Jim Fowler

Ori & The Will Of The Wisps – Gareth Coker

Best Television Soundtrack:

A Suitable Boy – Alex Heffes & Anoushka Shankar​​​​​​​

Devs –​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury & The Insects

Dracula –​​​​​​​ David Arnold & Michael Price

Noughts + Crosses –​​​​​​​ Matthew Herbert

Us – ​​​​​​​Oli Julian

Rising Star Award with Apple Music:

Allegra

Holly Humberstone

Rachel Chinouriri

Willow Kayne

Kamal.