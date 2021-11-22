Gunna may have gone on a “date” with Chloe Bailey, but that doesn’t mean they’re “dating.”

The Atlanta rap star caught up with Billboard’s Chelsea Briggs at Sunday night’s American Music Awards red carpet, explaining that while he and the Chloe X Halle singer—who goes by the moniker Chlöe for her solo material—went on a “date” of sorts at an Atlanta Hawks NBA game in October, they’re just friends.

“We’re not dating,” Gunna said. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and, you know, catch a vibe. But she’s my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in, she’s very creative. She’s very talented. And you will be seeing us more.”

Briggs asked Gunna where we’d be seeing this new material, and he shared that the “Have Mercy” singer could potentially pop up on his new record, or vice versa.

“We did two songs, but I think she might want to use it for her album, or I might take it for my album, but who knows,” Gunna revealed. “We definitely got new music coming up for sure.”

Earlier in the discussion, the MC shared his thoughts on Rihanna dressing up as him for Halloween this year, a nod to his New York Fashion Week look that he called flattering to see from Riri herself. He also said didn’t warn him.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, the GOAT just went in my closet and got dressed,’” he said. “I couldn’t believe it, but I was very, very flattered and honored. I ain’t know where it came from, you know what I’m saying? Nobody ever dressed like me.”