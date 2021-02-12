Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have teamed-up for a collaborative album entitled 1176, and to coincide with the announcement they’ve shared the new song “How Many.”

The smooth new track sees the 28-year-old Oakland rapper slow it down over atmospheric production, showcasing his chemistry with !llmind. The track is further bolstered by an inspired sample of Alice Deejay’s 1999 eurodance classic “Better Off Alone,” of which the main melody lingers in the background of “How Many.”

The song was also released alongside an inventive video that sees Guap trapped in a bottle and the victim of a hostage and murder situation, assumedly with a romantic interest of his. “If !llmind had a power it would be to shapeshift, he can do anything," said Guapdad of the collaboration in a statement. "Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music. I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my super powers! Enjoy it scamily."

Watch the video for “How Many” above, and look out for 1176 when it drops on March 19 via Paradise Rising.