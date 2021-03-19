Guapdad 4000 and producer !llmind have just unleashed their new collaborative album, 1176, with guest appearances from Buddy, P-Lo, and Tish Hyman.

Guapdad 4000 goes by many names. The Versace Velacaraptor, the Freeband Phoenix, the Rick Owens Renaissance man. Regardless of what you know him as, the Bay Area rapper delivered his patented brand of creative, eccentric, reality-bending bars in 1176. Assisted by slick !llmind production throughout the album, Guapdad meshes amazingly with good friend Buddy on “Playstation” and falls into familiar lyrical pockets on songs like “She Wanna” featuring P-Lo.

Guapdad dropped some visuals for “She Wanna” before releasing the album as well. The music video captured the content of the song well, set in a motel with Guap in unique outfits talking about his different “scam maneuvers.”

Talking about the album, Guapdad said that linking up with !llmind just felt natural, and the project just fell into place because of their chemistry.

“If !llmind had a power it would be to shapeshift, he can do anything! Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music,” he said. “I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my super powers! Enjoy it scamily.”

Listen to Guapdad 4000 and !llmind’s new album 1176 featuring Buddy, P-Lo, and Tish Hyman below.