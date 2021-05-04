The lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival has been announced.

ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone will headline the three-day throwdown at the Citi Field complex in Queens. The lineup of more than 60 artists kicks things off on Sept. 24, with festival organizers—including Founders Entertainment—stating all state and federal mandates will be followed.

Governors Ball 2021 will also feature performances from J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Young Thug, Nasty Cherry, Cordae, Carly Rae Jepsen, 100 gecs, and many more. Additionally, fans can expect a signature lineup of the best NYC food, as well as everything from craft cocktails to surprise pop-up performances.

The Citi Field setup will be modeled after the 360-degree layout previously featured at Founders Entertainment’s Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which allows for convenient travel between stages without the annoyance of cross-stage sound bleed.

On Tuesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET and running through Thursday at 11:59 a.m. ET, Citi cardholders will have access to a special resale for three-day and single-day general admission and VIP tickets. Click here if that includes you. Others will have access to tickets, including payment plan options, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Governors Ball site.

Below, peep the official flyer for the 2021 edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival:

Image via Governors Ball

As with virtually all festivals, the would-be 2020 edition of Governors Ball was canceled due to COVID-19.

“As a city and a community, we will all get through this,” the Governors Ball team said when announcing the 2020 cancelation in March of last year. “New York always does. Now is the time to be smart, look out for one another, and do our part to help the city and the world.”