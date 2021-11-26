Giggs has long been recognised as one of the UK’s greats—he even penned our national anthem—but the last few years have also seen him get the recognition he deserves over in the States. Barely a day goes by without him being papped with Conway The Machine, Busta Rhymes, Joey Bada$$ or any number of hip-hop titans queuing up for some Peckham wisdom.

On wax, it’s a similar story. This year alone has seen the rapper touch down with a series of transatlantic team-ups, including “Northside Southside” with Meek Mill, “Bad To Tha Bone” with Max B, and “Waiting On Me”, an all-star collab with Godfather Of Harlem, Swizz Beatz, YG and BIA. Adding to that list, he just dropped new joint “Differences” with BK rhymer Rowdy Rebel.

Reinforced with a steely instrumental from JordanProdIt and Ellis Lost, “Differences” marries the sparring sounds of Brooklyn and Peckham well and without compromising on either. Similarly, the video from One Take puts both rappers’ best feet forward, catching them both mobbed out on the streets of New York City in their crisp threads, with some expensive whips to play with in the background.

That wasn’t the only treat Giggs dropped off; the new track was released alongside new solo cut “Innocent”, his first solo cut of the year and another product of his recent time in the States. Rumour has it that both tracks are the first signs of a new project. While we wait for details and/or confirmation, dive into them both below.