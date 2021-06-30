G Herbo has just unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, 25, with appearances from 21 Savage, Polo G, Gunna, Lil Tjay, and more. The album is due out July 2nd.

Herb also shared a snippet of the album earlier this week, counting down the days before its release.

PRE-ORDER 25 THE ALBUM 🌩 https://t.co/sJHtofMnz7 ‼️ WE 4 DAYS AWAY! WHEN ITS ALL SAID & DONE I BET THE TRENCHES REMEMBER MY NAME🖤 pic.twitter.com/R0zmw5LnGj — G HERBO (@gherbo) June 28, 2021

“PRE-ORDER 25 THE ALBUM 🌩 ,” he tweeted. “WE 4 DAYS AWAY! WHEN ITS ALL SAID & DONE I BET THE TRENCHES REMEMBER MY NAME.”

Herbo has been teasing the release of his fourth studio album for some time now. His last album, PTSD, was received very well, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 200. That marks Herb’s highest-charting album to date. Before this, Herb was a guest on Rap Brackets where he had to decide what was the best Drill song of all time.

60db95d389e9c727131706d4