Fredo released his “Talk Of The Town” single just two weeks, but he’s already back with another one. The second drop from Independence Day—his upcoming third studio album—“Wandsworth To Bullingdon” is a collaborative effort with drill kingpin Headie One.

Here, Fredo and Headie One go back to back in seamless fashion, reflecting on their stints in prison with wit akin to a Guy Ritchie movie script. It would be criminal to say the midtempo, drum-heavy beat from Honeywood Six & Chucks wasn’t perfect for the pair as the use their unique flows to relay their hard-hitting truths.