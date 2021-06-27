Fredo, who kicked the year off with his second studio album, Money Can’t Buy Happiness, has announced his third album, Independence Day, will be out later this year.

The West London rapper says the album is his “hardest sh*t so far”, a bold claim considering the love, acclaim and replay value his last project accumulated. Fredo’s last two albums, Third Avenue and Money Can’t Buy Happiness, peaked at No. 5 and No. 2 respectively, housing a number of big hit singles too. The 14-track LP is set to feature Headie One, Suspect, Potter Payper and Clavish, and if Fredo’s resumé is anything to go by, we can expect a flurry of trap and drill bangers intertwined with thought-provoking, yet gritty raps.