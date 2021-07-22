Fredo Bang, legal name Fredrick Givens, was arrested in Miami this week along with his associate and fellow Louisiana rapper Lit Yoshi.

According to The Advocate, Fredo was taken into custody Thursday after officers searched his South Florida home, where they allegedly found firearms and a stolen vehicle outside the residence. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for parole violations stemming from a 2015 shooting in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

Fredo’s associate Lit Yoshi, born Mieyoshi Edwards, was arrested in Miami just a day earlier on an out-of-state warrant. The Louisiana rapper was awaiting trial for an attempted murder case in Baton Rouge. He moved to Florida with Fredo last year after posting $1.82 million bond; however, federal agents went on to link Yoshi to an April 2020 shooting in Sidell, Louisiana, which is what reportedly prompted the raid on Fredo’s home.

The rappers’ attorney, Ron Haley slammed authorities for the way they handled his clients’ arrests. He told The Advocate federal agents could’ve simply notified Yoshi about his arrest warrant in connection to the new charges; but instead of allowing Yoshi to turn himself in, authorities used the warrant as an excuse to search Fredo’s home.

“The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided,” Haley said. “Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck.”

Fredo is scheduled to perform Friday at Rolling Loud Miami. Haley told The Advocate he was hopeful that Fredo would be released “soon,” claiming the guns found at his home were registered to his security guards and that he had nothing to do with the stolen car.

Fredo and Yoshi were also being investigated in connection to a shooting involving YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has feuded with Fredo and Yoshi’s Top Boy Gorilla gang. The incident occurred in 2019 at the Trump Beach Resort in South Florida, where two rival rap groups reportedly got into a confrontation resulting in gunfire. YoungBoy’s girlfriend was wounded during the attack along with three bystanders: a man, his girlfriend and her 5-year-old child, all of whom survived the attack. Mohamad Jradi, a 43-year-old Hertz rental car employee was also hit by a stray bullet as he was getting off his shift. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Fredo and Yoshi have not been arrested in connection to the YoungBoy-involved shooting.