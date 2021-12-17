RZA and Flatbush Zombies have joined forces for the new single and accompanying video, “Quentin Tarantino.”

As suggested by the title, the visual pays tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s filmmaking style. Here, the Zombies are seen outfitted in all white suits as they drive around Los Angeles in a vintage car.

“This song is a dedication to one of our favorite directors Quentin Tarantino,” RZA told Complex. “His movies pioneered another level and style of film making artistry. We are doing the same with our art…continuously expanding the palette of hip hop and music.”

Meechy Darko continued, “I tend to draw my inspiration from more than just music…When we linked up with RZA, one of the first things we spoke about was our affinity for movies. This track is a dedication to Tarantino, a genius not only behind the camera but also with the pen.”

Along with “Quentin Tarantino,” the Zombies and RZA also teamed up for “Plug Addicts,” which is out now.

“I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for sometime now. Their style of dark hip-hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue,” says RZA of working with the group.

“In a lot of ways I saw RZA in myself, as a fellow producer/artist,” Erick Arc Elliott says. “We are making history together at this very moment. The music he’s made over the course of his career had a lot to do with why I wanted to make music in the first place, it’s beautiful to see these things come full circle.”

You can watch the video above.