Adding to the long list of unexpected collabs is FKA twigs and Central Cee’s new track, “Measure Of A Man”. With two critically acclaimed projects in their respective corners—with FKA twigs’ art-pop masterpiece, Magdalene, and Central Cee’s drill smash-hit, Wild West—here we see the two artists’ dispirate sounds collide to great effect.

Expected to land on the soundtrack for the third Kingsman movie, The King’s Man, the John Hill-produced “Measure Of A Man” is a cinematic, Bond-inspired romp. On the song, twigs steps into a more lush and lively tempo, compared to her signature, stoic avante-pop sound. On the back end of the track, Cench deploys his usual bravado-filled, cocky flow, which embodies the dark humour and action-filled set-pieces of the Kingsman franchise.