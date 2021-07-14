After getting arrested and charged with weapons possession back in April, Fivio Foreign has revealed that he’s a free man.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the Brooklyn drill rapper simply wrote “Free [unlocked emoji].” He then possibly hinted at a future appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2021, which takes place on Sunday, August 22.

Fivio doubled down on his desire to play Summer Jam on Instagram Live. “I need to be on Summer Jam,” he said in the video. “I need main stage… I need to turn up, this is what I need to do!” He also highlighted how a number of his frequent collaborators and friends are already on the lineup.

As reported back in April this year, Fivio was arrested after a confrontation with police that led to authorities discovering he was in possession of a loaded .25-caliber handgun. The weapon allegedly had no serial number, a short on-foot chase with New Jersey police ensued. He was charged with weapons possession, having a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest.