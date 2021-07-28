Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has called out a parody account for spreading fake news about his pop star sibling/collaborator.

The songwriter and producer took to Twitter over the weekend to address the account in question, writing, “The account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block em.”

On Tuesday, in response to a fan who asked if he could get the account suspsended, Finneas wrote, “Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

Finneas’ tweets come just days after @BilliesUpdatess account went viral for sharing fabricated stories about Eilish, including a quote from a fake cover story. “In a new interview, Billie stated that she cried when she got rich and ‘wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans,’” the tweet read.

In an interview with Dazed in April 2020, Billie opened up about having to go to battle against internet trolls. Eilish, while discussing a picture that went viral of her in a tank top, said, “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win.”

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever album arrives Friday, July 30.