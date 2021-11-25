Amid his legal issues, Fetty Wap sat down for an extensive interview with Fat Joe and opened up about his career slump following the success of his breakthrough track “Trap Queen.”

The rapper, who was arrested earlier this month due to his alleged connection to a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization,” was asked by Joe what happened to his music career after he had one of the hottest songs in the country. “The people I had around me wasn’t experienced,” he said. “Nobody was experienced, honestly.” Joe said that he’s “been there,” too, and called the predicament “homeboy management.”

"What happened, it was just like, in the process... I'm tryin' to figure out why this goin' on, why this goin' on, and then you know, the finance part, like yo, what's up with this, what's up with that," Fetty continued, adding that he’s still signed to both RGF Records and 300 Entertainment. He suggested that neither label provided financial assistance, and he had to fund his own tours. "I felt like I had to do everything myself. For the tours, I put up all the bread for the tours. I paid for all the tour buses. Everything came out of my expenses. It was like, I gotta pay y'all but I'm paying for everything else."

The whole experience, he said, impacted his mental health. “I kinda got depressed in a sense,” he explained.

Fetty released his debut self-titled album back in 2015, and it peaked at No. 1 on the chart and was certified two times platinum. His long-delayed follow-up, The Butterfly Effect, arrived last month, but failed to chart on the Billboard 200 album chart. Between the release of the two albums, he did drop a series of mixtapes. He also faced tragedy earlier this year when his daughter died at the age of four.

Following his arrest, Fetty was released on $500,000 bond and instructed not to leave the tri-state area. He is facing the possibility of life imprisonment on federal drug charges.

Watch the clip where he discusses his current situation, and the full interview, above.