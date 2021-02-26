Farruko heads into the weekend with his foot on the gas pedal.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has gifted fans with Premium, a two-song pack featuring Myke Towers and Dominican artist El Alfa. Towers assists the “Oh Mama” record, which is described as a romantic “Latin trap ballad equally suited to club nights or intimate moments.” Farruko also released the official “Oh Mama” video alongside the pack’s release; you can check out that visual below.

The second song is “XOXA,” featuring dembow superstar El Alfa. This track incorporates sounds from a wide range of genres and takes listeners on an auditory roller coaster ride, as it switches tempos not once, not twice, but three times. “XOXA” has also received the video treatment, which you can view below.

You can stream Farruko’s Premium pack on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major platforms. The effort marks Farruko’s first release since 2019’s En Letra De Otro.