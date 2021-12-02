Three years after releasing his first EP Made For This, Mississauga’s Fame Holiday has finally released his new full length album, Showtime.

In that time, he’s been busy experimenting with new sounds and collaborating with other artists, such as Haviah Mighty, all while staying true to himself as an artist. “The album is about me being ready to showcase myself to the world,” he tells us. “Doing music for over 10 years, starting at 12 years old, there’s so much that happens through the process, from finding myself as artist to learning and mastering my sound, from performing at open mics and talent shows to selling out shows in my hometown.”

We caught up with him to chat about the new album and find out what’s next.

Showtime has been years in the making—what went into the creative process of putting the album together?

A lot of studio sessions trying new sounds, being open to different beat selections and just having a completely different creative approach from music I’ve made in the past. I feel like being in lock down during COVID and having a home studio forced me into a space of just being more creative, not overthinking records too much and just having fun.

“I never looked at myself as just a Toronto artist, I always wanted to travel the world and have records that could be played literally anywhere I go.”

What was it like working with Haviah Mighty? Did she offer you any advice?

Working with Haviah was really dope, she’s very talented and genuinely cares about the music. It was a little different because usually when I do features, I book a studio and me and the artist just vibe in person, but because of COVID, we were only able to communicate online and through emails. But the way the record came out, you’d think we sat down together and made it happen. I remember sending the reference over to her, she really liked it and sent me the verse back very quickly. One [piece of] advice she’s given me in the past was to continue to stay humble and professional no matter what obstacles I go through, good or bad. She really believes in my music and has witnessed my growth over the years.



What are the main themes that were important to you when creating the album?

The main theme that was important for me to showcase while creating this album was to give it an international vibe. I wanted to make sure it would be well-received across the world and not just my hometown. With that expectation from the jump, I knew I had to make sure it was versatile and could really highlight my talents [and] what I’m capable of doing because not only do I love music, it’s also a way for me to express myself. I never looked at myself as just a Toronto artist, I always wanted to travel the world and have records that could be played literally anywhere I go. I think with this body of work, it really contributes to making that dream a reality.

“I’m not focused on all the noise around me or comparing myself to other people, my only focus is to be a better version of myself every time I make a new record or accomplish a major goal.”

What do you hope listeners take away from the album after listening to it?

I definitely hope that after listeners take in the album, it inspires them to step out of their comfort zone, it motivates them to keep chasing their dreams, and understand that nothing happens overnight. It’s truly been a long journey and I express that throughout the album—never giving up, staying rebellious and not taking no for an answer will help you accomplish whatever your vision is. I also want people to know how versatile I am because as a creative, I never want to be put in a box. Staying authentic and true to myself when making music is so important. I want people to feel that when listening to the album.

Image via Nabra Badr

If you had to pick one song that stands out to you on Showtime, which would it be and why?

I’d have to say “No Competition” really stands out to me not only because it’s super catchy fire production and nothing but facts but it’s also a continuous reminder that my only competition is myself. I’m not focused on all the noise around me or comparing myself to other people, my only focus is to be a better version of myself every time I make a new record or accomplish a major goal. I also feel like this track is super [relatable] to anyone in a competitive space or someone who works really hard and is passionate about what they do.



Now that the album is out, what’s up next?

What’s next for me in the next few months is my first Canadian tour, crazy content and of course, more new music.

You can listen to Showtime below.