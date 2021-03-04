Billboard will soon incorporate Facebook video streams into its chart calculations.

The publication announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, stating it will only factor in data from officially licensed music videos, and will not tally streams from user-generated content. The change will go into effect on March 27 and will reflect streams during the week of March 12, when Facebook video plays begin informing charts that include streaming data, such as the Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100, and Billboard Global 200 charts.

“Music availability and consumption continues to increase at a remarkable rate and the industry has seen incredible innovation across many digital platforms,” said Silvio Pietroluongo, senior vice president of Charts & Data Development for Billboard. “We are excited to announce the inclusion of Facebook’s U.S. Premium Music Video streams to Music Connect and to Billboard’s charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Billboard Global 200, further expanding the most comprehensive view of music consumption and trends impacting the business.”

Facebook introduced officially licensed music videos to its platform in August 2020, and has since delivered a number of high-performing exclusives. Videos for Karol G’s “Bichota,” Sam Smith’s “The Lighthouse Keeper,” and Phoebe Bridgers’ “Savior Complex” all debuted on the social networking site. Billboard reports Facebook also landed upcoming exclusive video premieres for artists like Juicy J, Becky G, and Common.

“Music videos on Facebook are unique because they enable fans to build community around the artists, songs, and content that they love,” said Tamara Hrivnak, Facebook’s vice president of business development and partnerships. “The music videos that tend to perform best are often ignited by a spark – by an artist engaging with their community on Facebook, or a public figure sharing their favorite video – that inspires fans to engage, comment, and share with their friends.”