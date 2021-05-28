Erica Banks has dropped off the video for her “Toot That” remix with DreamDoll and BeatKing.

The video sees Banks and DreamDoll running a consulting firm together, when a client walks in the door. Together, the two rappers teach the young woman how to bag her man, which includes hitting the gym, a twerk session, and more.

“The inspiration for the song was girl power,” Banks told Complex. “I wanted to link with another woman to show unity. The visual is of two women working on a dope song, showing that we can make successful music together.”

“When women come together the power we have is unstoppable,” DreamDoll added. “I’m so excited for my females to hear this record. It embodies the inner female voice, is about owning your femininity and feeling empowered about your sexuality. It’s a certified summer smash.”

Banks released the original version of the song, which features BeatKing, last summer. Like her breakout single “Buss It,” which sampled Nelly’s 2002 song “Hot in Herre,” “Toot That” also samples a hit song, Huey’s 2006 track “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”

Watch the video for the “Toot That” remix at the top. The song is available on streaming platforms here.