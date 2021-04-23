Eminem is getting in on the NFT action.

On Thursday, the hip-hop legend announced the launch of Shady Con, a digital festival that gives fans the opportunity to own a Shady-approved NFT collectible. The drop, presented in collaboration with Nifty Gateway, will was inspired by Em’s passions for comic books, trading cards, and toys from his childhood, and will include everything from NFT action figures and instrumental beats produced by Em.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Eminem explained. “Not much has changed for me as an adult … I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

Shady Con will go down at 6:30/7 pm E.T. this Sunday at NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. You can learn more about the drop at Eminem’s official website.

The announcement comes just days after Eminem responded to the Saturday Night Live sketch about the non-fungible tokens movement. Pete Davidson parodied Em’s 2002 hit “Without Me” to explain NFTs, which serve as digital certificates of ownership for one-of-a-kind digital assets, like images, audio, and video.

Eminem is the latest rapper to join the NFT game, following artists like Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy, and ASAP Rocky.