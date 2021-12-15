Following the announcement of his new project, Earl Sweatshirt has revealed he’ll kick off a co-headlining tour with Action Bronson next year.

The pair’s ÑBA Leather World Tour is set to kick off in San Diego in January, and will span 15 shows through March. They will be joined by frequent collaborators the Alchemist and Boldy James on all dates.

The news of the tour comes not long after Earl confirmed he’s releasing a follow-up to 2019’s Feet of Clay. He announced the 10-song project, titled SICK!, with the release of the Armand Hammer-assisted “Tabula Rasa.” He said the project is influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, and will arrive on Jan. 14, 2022.

Bronson, meanwhile, released his latest album Only for Dolphins last year.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time here. The dates—which are (so far?) all in the U.S. and Canada despite the ÑBA Leather World Tour name—are below.

1/29 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

1/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

2/01 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

2/05 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount

2/06 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Events Center

2/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

2/11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

2/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

2/14 – Toronto, ON – History

2/16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

2/19 – Washington, DC – Anthem

2/22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

2/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

2/27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/03 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee