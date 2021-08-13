Dua Lipa and Elton John have shared their new collaboration “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).”

Produced by Australian trio Pnau—whom John mentors—the “Cold Heart” remix features ingredients from the 74-year-old’s “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride,” and “Where’s the Shoorah?” There’s also a wildly trippy animated music video directed by Raman Djafari, available above.

“Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour—a perfect combination,” Dua said of the five-time Grammy-winner in a press release. “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favourite Elton John classic songs combined—I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience.”

For his part, Elton stated, “The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists. … [Dua is] a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

John previously captioned an Instagram post previewing “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” by saying, “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together.”

Dua and Elton teamed up in March for the Oscars, where they duetted on songs like “Bennie and the Jets” and Lipa’s Future Nostalgia cut “Love Again.”

The two singers also spoke out against homophobic comments DaBaby made during his Rolling Loud Miami set last month. Lipa said his remarks “horrified” her, after having previously collaborated with the rapper on a remix of her song “Levitating,” which has since been pulled from multiple radio stations.

John issued his own statement, saying, “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities.”

Listen to “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” below via Spotify and catch the video up top.