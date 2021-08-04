As DaBaby continues to get pulled from various music festival lineups in the wake of his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami two weeks ago, it appears some of his music is being pulled from radio stations as well.

According to Billboard, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix that features DaBaby has been slashed from some radio stations, with its airplay dropping 20 percent. The track was recently played on 70.2 percent of radio stations, but now that number is down to 49.5 percent. It’s also noted that some stations stopped playing the remix after Dua Lipa publicly condemned DaBaby’s comments last week.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

DaBaby initially responded to the criticism for his homophobic comments by calling it “weak-ass internet shit,” but as he began getting pulled from more fests and receiving further pushback, he also started walking back his claims and eventually issued a formal (and questionable) apology.

As of the writing of this article, DaBaby has been pulled from Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeartRadio, and Music Midtown Music. Many are eyeing Hot 97’s Summer Jam to see if they opt to keep the rapper on their lineup or pull him as well.