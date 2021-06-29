Most who have kept up with stan Twitter over the last few years have spotted the “go girl give us nothing” comment, which appeared on a YouTube video of Dua Lipa’s 2018 Brit Awards performance.

Today, Dua tells Vanity Fair that she used such comments as motivators in perfecting her chart-topping sophomore effort Future Nostalgia and its resulting performances.

“It’s one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best,” she said to the publication, as she appears on the July and August magazine cover. “But it’s another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven’t had the opportunity to be the best because you’ve spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once.”

As Dua explains, as an artist, you want to show that you’re “here to stay” rather than just someone who can drop a good album or single.

“I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music, then I’m going to rehearse,” She shared. “And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing. I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”