Drake, as you well know, is a momma’s boy. So, this Mother’s Day weekend, he’s feeling especially generous—the rapper will release a new set from his very popular candle line Better World Fragrance House, and is giving Canadians a chance to grab one for free when they order from his favourite local restaurants via Uber Eats.

The scented candle line was announced last December through a partnership with Revolve, boasting fragrances like Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. The standout, however, was Carby Musk, which Revolve described as a “smooth musk fragrance” that, ahem, “actually smells like Drake.”

The candles were buzzing on social media last year, with Drake gifting them to the Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Norman Powell, as well as Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

Better World has provided a limited number of candles to a curated list of Toronto and Vancouver restaurants. From May 7 to 9, customers who order $50 or more worth of food from those eateries could snag the essence of Drake while supplies last. Candles are limited to one per patron.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

Toronto

Shoushin

Sushi Masaki Saito

Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)

Sotto Sotto Ristorante

Pai

Byblos

Mamakas Taverna

Bar Koukla

Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

Anh and Chi

Medina Cafe

West Oak

The Greek by Anatoli

The Greek Gastown

MeeT in Gastown

Vij’s

The Better World Fragrance House line is also available via Postmates, betterworldfragrancehouse.co, and in-store at KANDL in Toronto.