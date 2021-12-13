Fresh off his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young, Dr. Dre is back in the studio.

The 56-year-old hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal he’s turned in some of his “best work” on a new album with singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius titled Casablanco.

“I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius,” he captioned a picture of himself in a room full of musicians. “‘Casablanco’ I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!”

The duo worked together on Dre’s latest album, 2015’s Compton, with Ambrosius appearing on “Darkside/Gone,” “Satisfiction,” “All in a Day’s Work,” and “Genocide,” with “additional vocals by” credits on two more tracks.

Ambrosius confirmed the upcoming collaborative project in her own Instagram post.

“I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre,” Marsha captioned a picture of herself and Dre in the studio, mirroring his sentiments semi-verbatim. “I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!”

The announcement arrives just two days after Dre celebrated the end of his drawn-out divorce battle, posing next to giant balloons spelling out “divorced AF.” Music executive Breyon Prescott shared the image on Instagram, saying Dre informed him the divorce with Nicole Young had been finalized.

According to TMZ, Dre and Nicole recently came to an agreement after more than a year of divorce proceedings. The outlet reports Dre agreed to pay Young a $2 million lump sum as well as $500,000 to cover her legal fees. They tied the knot back in 1996 and share two children, 24-year-old son Truice Young and 20-year-old daughter Truly Young.

Nicole Young filed for separation in summer 2020 and went on to accuse Dre of both physical and emotional abuse. The Beats By Dre founder, who also accused Nicole of “embezzling” more than $350,000 from their bank account, denied the allegations in court documents.