Don Toliver is back with new music. The Cactus Jack Records artist dropped off “What You Need” on Monday night.

It’s unclear if the track will be included on an upcoming project or not but Toliver did tease on social media that an album might be on the way.

The “Lemonade” artist dropped off his debut studio album Heaven or Hell, which featured appearances from Travis Scott, Kaash Paige, Quavo, Offset, and Sheck Wes, back in March of 2020.

In other news, Toliver will join Future, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Mario Judah, SNOT, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, Rubi Rose, DJ Scheme, and others at the HARD Summer Music Festival in California. The festival will go down from July 31 to Aug. 1 at San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center.

You can stream Don Toliver’s new track, which was produced by Hit-Boy and Corbett, below via Spotify or hear it up top through YouTube.