Doja Cat has shared “Kiss Me More,” her highly-anticipated song with SZA.

The pair’s first collaboration sees Doja singing and rapping over a sugary pop beat, preparing her lover to pucker up. SZA doubles down on the sentiment, though it seems she might be ready for a new suitor.

The pair teased the collaboration in the March issue of V Magazine, where SZA conducted the interview, calling “Kiss Me More” a “different strut” regarding genre. SZA also praised Doja’s ability to make cross-genre music.

“You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit,” SZA said. “It’s like, you’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it’s OK to be an individual that isn’t really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream.”

Doja also touched on working with SZA. “It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically,” she told SZA. “Just knowing that I have you on it is just sexy. It’s perfect. I feel confident.”

“Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja’s forthcoming album Planet Her, which is due out later this year. Stream Doja Cat and SZA’s new collaboration at the top and watch the track’s official Warren Fu-directed music video up top. The visuals also feature Grey’s Anatomy actor Alex Landi.