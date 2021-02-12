Lil Uzi Vert has a pink diamond on his forehead and bars to spare as he links up with Doe Boy to assist on the Cleveland rapper’s new song “Low Key.”

With the cover art reminiscent of the anime-style graphics that Uzi is accustomed to using for his music, Doe Boy steps up and shows out with one of the biggest rappers in the game right now on “Low Key.” He’s kept his hot streak alive as well, kicking off 2021 with his track “Back to Back.”

Uzi, on the other hand, continues to do Uzi things. As we all grow more accustomed to seeing the Philly rapper with the pink rock in his head, the story behind it continues to expand. Recently, the jewelers responsible for installing the diamond explained that they weren’t even sure that he was being serious at first.

“We didn’t think he was serious about it, but as he started making payments on the specific stone, he made it clear that he was very serious,” ​​​​​Eliantte & Co’s Simon Babaev told Rolling Stone of the procedure.

“Yeah, it’s as safe as any other piercing,” he continued. “As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

So, there you have it. While you contemplate what type of diamond you’d implant in your forehead if you could, listen to Doe Boy’s new song “Low Key” featuring Lil Uzi Vert down below.